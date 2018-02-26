WIN On CBS-FM: $1K Song | Joan Jett + Styx | Chicago + REO SpeedwagonPoison + Cheap Trick | ForeignerMore »

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kenny Rogers’ “Final World Tour: The Gambler’s Last Deal” on Saturday, June 2nd OR Sunday, June 3rd at The Beacon Theatre in the city.

To purchase tickets go to Ticketmaster.com

KENNY ROGERS @ BEACON THEATRE Ticket Giveaway – OnLine
February 26, 2018 – March 18, 2018
For the Kenny Rogers Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 26, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 19, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) will receive two (2) tickets to see Kenny Rogers on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, NY and one (1) will receive two (2) tickets to see Kenny Rogers on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $120.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live