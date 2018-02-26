WIN On CBS-FM: $1K Song | Joan Jett + Styx | Chicago + REO SpeedwagonPoison + Cheap Trick | ForeignerMore »

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Broadway’s Escape To Margaritaville now playing at the Marquis Theatre in the city.

It’s the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffet classics including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and many more. Escape To Margaritaville… More than a musical. It’s a way of life…

To purchase tickets go to Ticketmaster.com.

For the Escape To Margaritaville Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 26, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 25, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, March 26, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Escape To Margaritaville now playing at The Marquis Theatre in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $170.00. Tickets courtesy of Serino Coyne, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply.

