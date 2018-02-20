Micky Dolenz at Scott Shannon's 101st Show Spectacular (Photo: Joe Cingrana/WCBS-FM)

By Joe Cingrana

Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees are getting set to hit the road this summer for their first-ever national tour as a duo.

“The Monkees Present: The Mike & Micky Show” will encompass 16 special performances featuring tracks spanning the group’s storied career – from their 1966 debut to 2016’s 50th anniversary celebration record Good Times featuring songs written for the band by Ben Gibbard (Death Cab for Cutie), Rivers Cuomo (Weezer), Andy Partridge (XTC) and more. The duo also plans on highlighting many of Nesmith’s compositions, including some which have never been performed live before.

See Also: Micky Dolenz on Losing His Morning Show to Some Jerk Named “Jack”

“I love being on stage with Micky,” Nesmith says in a statement provided by Rhino Records. “We’ve been collaborating for over 50 years, so it’s hard to believe it’s never been just the two of us. I’m excited to dust off some tunes that I haven’t played for a long time too. These are going to be some fun shows.”

Original Monkee Peter Tork will not take part in the tour, instead focusing on Relax Your Mind, a new album by Peter Tork and Shoe Suede Blues.

Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale February 23 at www.monkees.com. VIP Packages include access to the band’s soundcheck, a signed, hardbound copy of the tour book, early entry to the show, and a commemorative VIP laminate.