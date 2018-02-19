Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Happy Together Tour Featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett, The Association, Mark Lindsay and The Cowsills on Friday, June 29th at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn, NY.

To purchase tickets go to LiveNation.com.

Material Terms – HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR at AMPHITHEATER Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 19, 2018 – March 18, 2018

For the Happy Together Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 19, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 19, 2018 and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see The Happy Together Tour on Friday, June 29, 2018 at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by Clicking here.

