Tommy James performed with Gene Cornish at City Winery in New York City for a special, intimate performance for CBS-FM fans. The event was hosted by CBS-FM Morning Show host Dan Taylor (Photo credit: E.J. Judge/CBS Radio).

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tommy James & The Shondells with John Sebastian on Saturday, March 3rd at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, Long Island.

To purchase tickets go to LiveNation.com.

TOMMY JAMES @NYCB THEATRE AT WESTBURY Ticket Giveaway – OnLine
February 16, 2018 – February 25, 2018
For the Tommy James Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, February 16, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, February 25, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 26, 2018 and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Tommy James & The Shondells with John Sebastian on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at NYCB at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, Long Island. Approximate value of tickets is $80.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

