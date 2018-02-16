Photo: Byron Purvis / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Willie Nelson is starting to feel like the Last Man Standing.

he 84-year-old music legend and it’s an appropriate one, as the music world continues to lose more and more of its elder statement.

Last Track Standing comes out April 27. It’s a significant date; two days later Nelson will turn 85. The announcement comes with the arrival of the title track and the accompanying new music video.

The sepia-toned black and white clip features Nelson in the recording studio laying down the jaunty tune as he sings about watching his old friends pass away and hoping not to be the “Last Man Standing.”

The album features all new songs penned by Nelson and longtime collaborator and producer, Buddy Cannon.

“Willie’s a jazz singer and jazz player,” Cannon said in a press statement. “He’s an improvisational musician. It’s different every time. Get a good take and go with it.”

Watch the video for “Last Man Standing” below:

The complete tracklist for Last Man Standing: