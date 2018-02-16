Photo: Dan Harr / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

The Steven Miller Band and Peter Frampton head out on their summer tour together starting June 12 in Indiana. And this year’s outing for the Steve Miller Band marks 50 years of touring and recording. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, a vinyl box set of 9 remastered albums, called Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976), will be released before the summer tour gets underway on May 18.

The vinyl will come in black, or limited edition LP’s in colors, plus all have also been newly remastered for HD digital audio.

Today (Feb. 16) marks the global digital release of the first album, Children of the Future, with following albums to be released each week, leading up to the vinyl release.

The collection includes Children of the Future, Sailor, Brave New World, Your Saving Grace, Number, Rock Love, Recall the Beginning… A Journey from Eden, The Joker.

And ahead of their summer outing, Steve Miller and Peter Frampton recently performed “Stranger Blues,” together at The Pacific Amphitheater in Costa Mesa, check out their performance below. Tickets for their summer outing are on sale today.