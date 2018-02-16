(Matt Kryger/Indianapolis Star via USA TODAY NETWORK)

By Joe Cingrana

Currently touring in support of his latest release, Carry Fire, singer Robert Plant performed at New York City’s Beacon Theatre on Valentine’s Day, February 14th with his band The Sensational Shape Shifters.

After playing some tracks off of the new LP, Plant and his band shifted shapes and treated fans to a some Led Zeppelin classics including “Misty Mountain Hop,” “Gallows Pole,” “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You,” and finally closing out the show with “Whole Lotta Love.”

See Also:

Jimmy Page on Future of Led Zeppelin: ‘There’s More to Come’

Jimmy Page Promises New Led Zeppelin Music In 2018 For 50th Anniversary

Check out Plant & Co.’s performances of “Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You,” “Misty Mountain Hop,” and “Whole Lotta Love” below — and just imagine being one of those band members rocking out with Robert Plant on these iconic rock anthems!

Current Robert Plant North American Tour Dates:

2/16 | BOSTON, MA | Orpheum Theatre

2/17 | TORONTO, ON | Massey Hall

2/20 | CHICAGO, IL | Riviera Theatre

2/22 | MINNEAPOLIS, MN | Orpheum Theatre

2/24 | DENVER, CO | Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

2/26 | PHOENIX, AZ | Symphony Hall

2/28 | OAKLAND, CA | Fox Theater

3/2 | LOS ANGELES, CA | Orpheum Theatre