WCBS-FM's general contest rules apply to WCBS-FM contests.

You can also view WCBS-FM’s General Contest Rules .

LYNYRD SKYNYRD @ PNC/JB Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 21, 2018 – March 23, 2018

For the Lynyrd Skynyrd Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 7:00 AM ET on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 and 11:00 PM ET on Friday, March 23, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to thirty (30) winners will be selected and upon verification, up to fifteen (15) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd on Friday, June 22, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ and up to fifteen (15) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, L.I. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FOREIGNER @ JB/PNC Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 22, 2018

For the Foreigner Ticket Giveaway, enter on Thursday, February 22, 2018 between 7:00 AM ET and 9:00 PM ET by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected and upon verification, up to six (6) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Foreigner on Friday, June 22, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, L.I. and up to five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Foreigner on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD @ PNC/JB Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 19, 2018 – March 25, 2018

For the Lynyrd Skynyrd Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 19, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 25, 2018. Four (4) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 26, 2018 and upon verification, two (2) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd on Friday, June 22, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ and two (2) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, L.I. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FOREIGNER @ JB/PNC Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 19, 2018 – March 25, 2018

For the Foreigner Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 19, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 25, 2018. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 26, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Foreigner on Friday, June 22, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, L.I. and one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Foreigner on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS , STYX AND TESLA @ JB/PNC Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 20, 2018

For the Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Styx and Tesla Ticket Giveaway, enter between 8:00 AM ET and 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to fourteen (14) winners will be selected and upon verification, up to seven (7) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Styx and Tesla on Friday, June 29, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, L.I. and up to seven (7) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Styx and Tesla on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

DAVE MASON at NYCB THEATRE AT WESTBURY Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 19, 2018 – March 11, 2018

For the Dave Mason Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 19, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Ten (10) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 12, 2018 and upon verification, ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Dave Mason on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $80.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR at AMPHITHEATER Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 19, 2018 – March 18, 2018

For the Happy Together Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 19, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 19, 2018 and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see The Happy Together Tour on Friday, June 29, 2018 at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

70’S SOUL JAM at AMPHITHEATER Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 19, 2018 – March 25, 2018

For the 70’s Soul Jam Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 19, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 25, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 26, 2018 and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see The 70’s Soul Jam on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

EPSON ECO TANK 4750 PRINTER Giveaway – OnLine

February 19, 2018 – March 4, 2018

For the Epson EcoTank 4750 printer, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 19, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 4, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, March 5, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive one (1) an Epson EcoTank® 4750 Printer. Approximate value of prize is $500.00. Prize courtesy of Epson, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MARC COHN at NYCB THEATRE AT WESTBURY Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 19, 2018 – March 11, 2018

For the Marc Cohn Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 19, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 12, 2018 and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Marc Cohn on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $80.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS , STYX AND TESLA @ JB/PNC Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 16, 2018 – March 11, 2018

For the Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Styx & Tesla Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, February 16, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 12, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Styx & Tesla on Friday, June 29, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, L.I. and one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Styx and Tesla on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

TOMMY JAMES @NYCB THEATRE AT WESTBURY Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 16, 2018 – February 25, 2018

For the Tommy James Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, February 16, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, February 25, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 26, 2018 and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Tommy James & The Shondells with John Sebastian on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at NYCB at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, Long Island. Approximate value of tickets is $80.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

JON SECADA at NYCB THEATRE AT WESTBURY Ticket Giveaway – Online

February 16, 2018 – February 20, 2018

For the Jon Secada Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, February 16, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Tuesday, February 20, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Jon Secada on Friday, February 23rd at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $80.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MAKS, VAL & PETA @ RCMH Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 14, 2018 – February 15, 2018 For the Maks, Val & Peta Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 and 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 15, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, up to five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Maks, Val & Peta on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Elton John @ NYCB LIVE/PRUDENTIAL/BARCLAYS TICKET GIVEAWAY – ON AIR

February 15, 2018

For the Elton John Ticket Giveaway, enter Thursday, February 15, 2018 between 8:00 AM ET and 7:00 PM ET by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, two (2) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Elton John on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at NYCB Live, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, L.I., two (2) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Elton John on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Elton John on March 9, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Bowery Presents, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

CHICAGO & REO SPEEDWAGON @ PNC/JB Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 13, 2018 – February 16, 2018

For the Chicago & REO Speedwagon Ticket Giveaway, enter between 8:00 AM ET on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 and 8:00PM ET on Friday, February 16, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to sixteen (16) winners will be selected and upon verification, eight (8) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Chicago & REO Speedwagon on Sunday, July 29th at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey and eight (8) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Chicago & REO Speedwagon on Friday, August 3rd at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, L.I. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

CHICAGO & REO SPEEDWAGON @ PNC/JB Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 12, 2018 – March 4, 2018

For the Chicago & REO Speedwagon Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 12, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 5, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Chicago & REO Speedwagon on Sunday, July 29th at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey and one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Chicago & REO Speedwagon on Friday, August 3rd at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, L.I. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

1964…THE TRIBUTE Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 12, 2018 – February 16, 2018

For the 1964…The Tribute Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET on Monday, February 12, 2018 and 10:00AM ET Friday, February 16, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see 1964…The Tribute on February 17th at Carnegie Hall in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $60.00. Tickets courtesy of Strut Productions, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

DOWNTON ABBEY: THE EXHIBITION Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 9, 2018 – February 18, 2018

For the Downton Abbey: The Exhibition Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, February 9, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, February 18, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, February 19, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) VIP tickets to the Downton Abbey: The Exhibition happening through April 2, 2018 in New York, NY. Approximate value of prize is $248.00. Tickets courtesy of Allied Integrated Marketing, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

POISON & CHEAP TRICK @ JB/PNC Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 8, 2018

For the Poison & Cheap Trick Ticket Giveaway, enter between 8:00 AM ET and 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 8, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to twelve (12) winners will be selected and upon verification, six (6) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Poison & Cheap Trick on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Long Island and six (6) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Poison & Cheap Trick on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

POISON & CHEAP TRICK @ JB/PNC Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 9, 2018 – March 4, 2018

For the Poison & Cheap Trick Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, February 9, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Two (2) winners

will be randomly selected on Monday, March 5, 2018 and upon verification, will one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Poison & Cheap Trick on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Long Island and one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Poison & Cheap Trick on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

U2 @ MSG Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 6, 2018

For the U2 Ticket Giveaway, enter between 9:00 AM ET and 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call.

Up to ten (10) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see U2 on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

The 15:17 to Paris Ticket Giveaway – On Air

February 5, 2018 – February 16, 2018

For The 15:17 to Paris Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET and 9:00PM ET from Monday, February 5, 2018 through Friday, February 16, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive a Fandango Promotional code good towards two (2) movie tickets to see The 15:17 to Paris at Fandango partner theaters in the U.S. Fandango Promotional Code must be redeemed by March 8, 2018 and is void if not redeemed by the expiration date. Approximate value of tickets is $30.00. Tickets courtesy of Allied Media, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

GAME NIGHT ADVANCED SCREENING

February 5, 2018 – February 18, 2018

For the Game Night Advanced Screening Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 5, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, February 18, 2018. Ten (10) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 19, 2018 and upon verification each winner will receive Two (2) tickets to the Game Night Advanced Screening in New York City, New York on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. Approximate value per pair: $20.00. Tickets are courtesy of Allied Media, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

DEAD & COMPANY @ CITI FIELD Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 5, 2018 – February 16, 2018

For the Dead & Company Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 7:00 AM ET on Monday, February 5, 2018 and 10:00 AM ET on Friday, February 16, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to nine (9) winners will be selected and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Dead & Company on Friday, June 16, 2018 at Citi Field in Queens, NY and four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Dead & Company on Saturday, June 16th at Citi Field in Queens, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

DEAD & COMPANY @ CITI FIELD Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 5, 2018 – February 25, 2018

For the Dead & Company Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 5, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, February 25, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, February 26, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Dead & Company on Saturday, June 16th at Citi Field in Queens, NY.

Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

BEACH BOYS @NYCB LIVE Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 5, 2018 – February 9, 2018

For the Beach Boys Ticket Giveaway, enter between 6:00 AM ET on Monday, February 5, 2018 and 10:00 AM ET on Friday, February 9, 2018 by being the 11th caller at

1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see The Beach Boys on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, Long Island. Approximate value of tickets is $80.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

YANKEES Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 5, 2018 – February 9, 2018

For the Yankees Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET and 10:00AM ET from Monday, February 5, 2018 through Friday, February 9, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to three (3) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see the Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles on April 6th at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $60.00. Tickets courtesy of NY Yankees, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Elton John @ MSG/Barclays Ticket Giveaway – On Air

February 1, 2018

For the Elton John show at MSG on October 18, 2018, enter Thursday, February 1, 2018 between 9:00AM and 12:00PM ET / For the Elton John show at MSG on October 19, 2018, enter Thursday, February 1, 2018 between 12:00PM and 2:00PM ET / For the Elton John show at MSG on November 8, 2018, enter Thursday, February 1, 2018 between 2:00PM and 5:00PM ET / For the Elton John show at Barclays Center on March 8, 2019, enter Thursday, February 1, 2018 between 6:00PM and 9:00PM ET by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected and upon verification, ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see either Elton John at MSG October 18, 2018 / Elton John at MSG October 19, 2018 / Elton John at MSG November 8, 2018 / Elton John at Barclays Center March 8, 2019. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of AEG, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Def Leppard & Journey at MSG Ticket Giveaway – On Air

January 30, 2018

For the Def Leppard & Journey Ticket Giveaway, enter between the 9:00AM ET and 11PM ET hours on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to thirteen (13) winners will be selected and upon verification, thirteen (13) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Def Leppard & Journey in concert at Madison Square Garden on June 13, 2018 in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE .

Elton John @ MSG – On Line

January 29, 2018 – February 11, 2018

For the Elton John Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, January 29th, 2018 and 11:59PM on Sunday, February 11th, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, February 12th, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Elton John on Thursday, October 18th at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of AEG, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

NJ HOME SHOW

January 23, 2018 – February 4, 2018

For the NJ Home Show Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Three (3) qualifying winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 5, 2018 and upon verification each winner will receive Two (2) tickets to the NJ Home Show at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison, NJ on 2/9/18 – 2/11/18. Approximate value per pair: $20.00. One (1) grand prize winner will be randomly selected from the three (3) qualifying winners and they will receive a Samsung (or similar) 50-inch 4K TV. Approximate retail value: $699.99. Tickets are courtesy of NJ Home Show and TV is provided by LifeStorage.com. Otherwise, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train Ticket Giveaway – On Air

January 25, 2018

For the Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train Ticket Giveaway, enter between the 9:00AM ET and 8:00PM ET hours on Thursday, January 25th by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected and upon verification, ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WWCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

2018 MusiCares Person of the Year: Fleetwood Mac Ticket Giveaway – On Air

January 23, 2018

For the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year: Fleetwood Mac Ticket Giveaway, enter in the 8:00AM, 10:00AM, 12:00PM, 2:00PM & 4:00PM ET hours on Tuesday, January 23rd by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to attend 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year: Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $400.00. Tickets courtesy of Madison Square Garden Company, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Golden Voices at NYCB Theatre at Westbury Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 22, 2018 – February 18, 2018

For the Golden Voices Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, January 22, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, February 18, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 19, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Golden Voices on Friday, April 20th at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $80.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Elton John: I’m Still Standing @The Theater at MSG Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 22, 2018 – January 26, 2018

For the Elton John: I’m Still Standing Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET on Monday, January 22nd and 10:00AM ET Friday, January 26, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Elton John: I’m Still Standing A Grammy Salute on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $170.00. Tickets courtesy of CBS Marketing, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FIFTY SHADES FREED ADVANCED SCREENING Ticket Giveaway – On Air

January 22, 2018 – February 2, 2018

For the Fifty Shades Freed Advanced Screening ticket giveaway, enter between 6:00AM ET on Monday, January 22, 2018 through 9:00PM ET on Friday, February 2, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected and upon verification, ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see an advanced screening of Fifty Shades Freed on Wednesday, February 7th at a theater in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $20.00. Tickets courtesy of Universal Pictures, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Jon Secada at NYCB Theatre at Westbury Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 29, 2018 – February 2, 2018

For the Jon Secada Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET on Monday, January 29, 2018 and 10:00AM ET Friday, February 2, 2018 by being the 11th

caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Jon Secada on Friday, February 23rd at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $80.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

YANKEES Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 22, 2018 – February 2, 2018

For the Yankees Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET on Monday, January 22nd and 10:00AM ET Friday, February 2, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to seven (7) winners will be selected and upon verification, three (3) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see the Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays on April 4th at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY and four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see the Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles on April 5th at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $60.00. Tickets courtesy of NY Yankees, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

ISLANDERS Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 22, 2018 – January 24, 2018

For the Islanders Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET on Monday, January 22nd through 10:00AM ET Wednesday, January 24, 2018 by being the 11th caller at

1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to two (2) winners will be selected and upon verification, winners will receive two (2) tickets to see the Islanders take on the Florida Panthers on January 30th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of NY Islanders, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

1964…THE TRIBUTE Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 22, 2018 – January 26, 2018

For the 1964…The Tribute Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET on Monday, January 22nd through 10:00AM ET Friday, January 26, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see 1964…The Tribute on February 17th at Carnegie Hall in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $60.00. Tickets courtesy of Strut Productions, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

1964…THE TRIBUTE Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 22, 2018 – February 11, 2018

For the 1964…The Tribute Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Wednesday, January 22, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, February 11, 2018. Three (3) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 12, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see 1964…The Tribute on February 17th at Carnegie Hall in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $60.00. Tickets courtesy of Strut Productions, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Song of the Day Cash Giveaway – OnAir

January 16, 2018 – March 23, 2018

For the CBS-FM Song of the Day Cash Giveaway, listen to the station weekdays at approximately 7:10AM ET for the announcement of the name of Song of the Day. A different Song will be announce each weekday. Enter weekdays between 7:00AM ET on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 and 8:00PM ET on Friday, March 23, 2018 by being the 101stcaller to get through to the station contest line at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the Song for that day played in its entirety. Up to seventy-five (75) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive one-thousand dollars ($1,000) to be awarded in the form of a corporate check issued in the name of the winner. Value of prize is $1,000.00.

Checks will be mailed approximately twelve (12) weeks after station receives all required paperwork back from the winner(s). Prize courtesy of WCBS-FM. WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

BON JOVI at PRUDENTIAL/ MSG Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 13, 2018 – February 4, 2018

For the Bon Jovi Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Saturday, January 13, 2018 and 11:59PM on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 5, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) to see Bon Jovi on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

BON JOVI at PRUDENTIAL/ MSG Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 16, 2018 – January 19, 2018

For the Bon Jovi Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 7:00AM ET on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 and 7:00PM ET on Friday, January 19, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to twenty (20) winners will be selected and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey; five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey; five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY and five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

JETS HOUSE Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 16, 2018 – January 19, 2018

For the Jets House Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET and 10:00AM ET from Tuesday, January 16, 2018 through Friday, January 19, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to attend Jets House on Sunday, January 28th at SPiN New York City in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $240.00. Tickets courtesy of NY Jets, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

YANKEES Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 16, 2018 – January 19, 2018

For the Yankees Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET and 10:00AM ET from Tuesday, January 16, 2018 through Friday, January 19, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see the Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles on April 8th at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $60.00. Tickets courtesy of NY Yankees, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

STEELY DAN/THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 10, 2018 – January 28, 2018

For the Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, January 28, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, January 29, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers on Friday, July 6th at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

NY BOAT SHOW AT JAVITS Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 2, 2018 – January 21, 2018

For the New York Boat Show Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Tuesday January 2, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, January 21, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Tuesday, January 22, 2018 and upon verification, will receive Four (4) tickets to the New York Boat Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, NY happening January 24th through January 28th, 2018. Approximate value of tickets $52.00. Tickets courtesy of National Marine Manufacturers. Otherwise, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FOREIGNER AT PNC BANK ARTS CENTER

December 11, 2017 – January 14, 2018

For the Foreigner Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday December 11, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, January 14, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 and upon verification, will receive Two (2) tickets to see Foreigner in concert on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

JEFF LYNNE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN – On Line

December 11, 2017 – January 14, 2018

For the Jeff Lynne Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday December 11, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, January 14, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Jeff Lynne in concert on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

