Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dead & Company in concert on Saturday, June 16th at Citi Field in Queens.

To purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

DEAD & COMPANY @ CITI FIELD Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 5, 2018 – February 25, 2018

For the Dead & Company Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 5, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, February 25, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, February 26, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Dead & Company on Saturday, June 16th at Citi Field in Queens, NY.

Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.