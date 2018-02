Brad Blanks is our eyes and ears at the site of Super Bowl LII!

He’s giving us the scoop on all the happenings and caught up with Alonzo, the ‘head’ of the organizing committee for the Super Bowl in Minnesota. He supposedly has a big hand in what happens during the halftime show!

Listen to Brad’s full report on Scott Shannon in the Morning above!

Justin Timberlake is talking about Prince and having a party at his house tonight. He is in good spirits and cracking a few gags #SuperBowl #SuperBowlHalftime pic.twitter.com/AJo4kOhFuK — Brad Blanks (@bradblanks) February 1, 2018

The biggest Miss in America is rolling with her crown through the #justintimberlake press conference for the #SuperBowlHalftime – happy lady @MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/pB0fMJXD7y — Brad Blanks (@bradblanks) February 1, 2018