Our good friend Beth Stern checked in this morning to preview her hosting duties for Kitten Bowl 5, which airs Sunday at 12 noon and 3pm on the Hallmark Channel!

Many of the kittens participating, Beth says, were rescued from the devastating hurricanes in 2017.

Listen above to get all the details on the upcoming show and how many kitties she and Howard currently have in the house! You’ll never believe it — but they’re in the DOUBLE DIGITS!

Watch Coach Derby’s inspiring journey from rescue, to player, to coach! #KittenBowl V premieres Sunday, Feb 4 at 12/11c! pic.twitter.com/zRtU5MDSTM — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) January 24, 2018

Kitten Bowl 5 airs Sunday at 12 noon and 3pm on the Hallmark Channel!