WIN On CBS-FM: Song of the Day | Elton JohnBon Jovi in Concert | More »
Filed Under:Beth Stern, Super Bowl

Our good friend Beth Stern checked in this morning to preview her hosting duties for Kitten Bowl 5, which airs Sunday at 12 noon and 3pm on the Hallmark Channel!

Many of the kittens participating, Beth says, were rescued from the devastating hurricanes in 2017.

Listen above to get all the details on the upcoming show and how many kitties she and Howard currently have in the house! You’ll never believe it — but they’re in the DOUBLE DIGITS!

Kitten Bowl 5 airs Sunday at 12 noon and 3pm on the Hallmark Channel!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.
Radio.com app

Listen Live