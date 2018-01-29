Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Elton John in his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Thursday, October 18th at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10AM at ticketmaster.com.



Material Terms – Elton John @ MSG – On Line

January 29, 2018 – February 11, 2018

For the Elton John Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, January 29th, 2018 and 11:59PM on Sunday, February 11th, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, February 12th, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Elton John on Thursday, October 18th at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of AEG, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.