Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The Moody Blues remember.

The legendary classic rock outfit has detailed Days of Future Passed Live, a new DVD featuring the band performing the 1967 album, Days of Future Passed, front to back in concert. The DVD is set for release on March 23.

Related: Moody Blues Founding Member Ray Thomas Dead at 76



The 2017 show was recorded at the Sony Centre For The Performing Arts in Toronto, Canada, during the Moody Blues’ 50th-anniversary tour celebrating the album’s original release date.

The DVD features the band playing a set of fan favorites before being joined by a full orchestra for the Days of Future Passed performance.

Interviews with band members Justin Hayward, John Lodge and Graeme Edge discussing the making of the album are also included with the set.

Watch a teaser for the DVD release, and see the full tracklist below.

Part One – The Moody Blues In Concert

1. I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)

2. The Voice

3. Steppin’ In A Slide Zone

4. Say It With Love

5. Nervous

6. Your Wildest Dreams

7. Isn’t Life Strange

8. I Know You’re Out There Somewhere

9. The Story In Your Eyes

Part Two – Days Of Future Passed Live

10. The Day Begins

11. Morning Glory

12. Dawn (Prelude)

13. Dawn Is A Feeling

14. The Morning (Prelude)

15. Another Morning

16. Lunch Break (Prelude)

17. Peak Hour

18. Tuesday Afternoon (Forever Afternoon)

19. Evening (Time To Get Away)

20. The Sun Set (Prelude)

21. The Sun Set

22. Twilight (Prelude)

23. Twilight Time

24. Late Lament

25. Nights In White Satin

26. The Night (Finale)

Encore

27. Question

28. Ride My See-Saw