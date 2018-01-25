Photo: Richard Lui / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Neil Young has some rare music to play for you.

The classic rock legend has revealed new additions to the freshly minted Neil Young Archive, a streaming site devoted to all things Neil.

The first addition to the archives slated for a March release is Roxy – Tonight’s The Night Live, a 1973 Los Angeles show that Young played with the Santa Monica Flyers soon after recording the Tonight’s The Night album.

“We really knew the Tonight’s The Night songs after playing them for a month [in the studio],” Young shared on the archive’s news page. “So we just played them again, the album, top to bottom, without the added songs, two sets a night, for a few days. We had a great time.”

According to a separate news update, a song from the set will be shared “soon” in advance of the March release date.

The other release slated for the archive is ALCHEMY, a chronicle of Neil Young and Crazy’s Horse’s tour of 2012-2013.

“ALCHEMY is a new Crazy Horse album,” Young wrote on the site, adding that the set will include “unreleased and rare songs from the period… We made this record and did not put it out until now. No one heard it back then but us.”

“Watch for the cover to start taking shape on the timeline at NYA,” he added in regards to the release date. “When the cover is done, the release is imminent. I hope you love it!”

Young fans should look out for the forthcoming “Movie Night” feature on the site, which will highlight a different “film or long form video from the Shakey Pictures archive” per week, referencing his film production company.