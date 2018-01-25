Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

Iconic southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced their final tour dates.

“It’s hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans,” guitarist Gary Rossington said in a prepared statement. “I’m certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many.”

“We’ve been blessed by these great songs and the messages they carry to the fans,’ added singer Johnny Van Zand. “It’s been a true honor to try and fill in my brother’s footsteps for the past 31 years, keeping the music and his spirit alive.”

Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke, and Blackfoot will join the band on select dates.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 2 at 10am local time. See the full itinerary below.

5/4 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

5/5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/11 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

5/12 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

5/19 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

5/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

5/26 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

6/22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Cente

6/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

6/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

6/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/13 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

7/20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

8/3 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/4 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/24 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

8/25 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

8/31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

9/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

