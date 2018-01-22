photo: Dreamstime.com

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see “Golden Voices” featuring Chubby Checker (“The Twist“), Mary Wilson of The Supremes and Martha Reeves (“Love is Like a Heat Wave“) on Friday, April 20th at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, Long Island.

To purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

Material Terms – Golden Voices at NYCB Theatre at Westbury Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 22, 2018 – February 18, 2018

For the Golden Voices Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, January 22, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, February 18, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 19, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Golden Voices on Friday, April 20th at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $80.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.