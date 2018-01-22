Unless otherwise indicated below, WCBS-FM’s general contest rules apply to WCBS-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular WCBS-FM contest, please see below.

You can also view WCBS-FM’s General Contest Rules .

Golden Voices at NYCB Theatre at Westbury Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 22, 2018 – February 18, 2018

For the Golden Voices Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, January 22, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, February 18, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 19, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Golden Voices on Friday, April 20th at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $80.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Elton John: I’m Still Standing @The Theater at MSG Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 22, 2018 – January 26, 2018

For the Elton John: I’m Still Standing Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET on Monday, January 22nd and 10:00AM ET Friday, January 26, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Elton John: I’m Still Standing A Grammy Salute on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $170.00. Tickets courtesy of CBS Marketing, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FIFTY SHADES FREED ADVANCED SCREENING Ticket Giveaway – On Air

January 22, 2018 – February 2, 2018

For the Fifty Shades Freed Advanced Screening ticket giveaway, enter between 6:00AM ET on Monday, January 22, 2018 through 9:00PM ET on Friday, February 2, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected and upon verification, ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see an advanced screening of Fifty Shades Freed on Wednesday, February 7th at a theater in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $20.00. Tickets courtesy of Universal Pictures, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Jon Secada at NYCB Theatre at Westbury Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 29, 2018 – February 2, 2018

For the Jon Secada Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET on Monday, January 29, 2018 and 10:00AM ET Friday, February 2, 2018 by being the 11th

caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Jon Secada on Friday, February 23rd at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $80.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

YANKEES Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 22, 2018 – January 26, 2018

For the Yankees Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET on Monday, January 22nd through 10:00AM ET Friday, January 26, 2018 by being the 11th caller at

1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to six (6) winners will be selected and upon verification, three (3) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see the Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays on April 4th at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY and four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see the Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles on April 5th at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $60.00. Tickets courtesy of NY Yankees, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

ISLANDERS Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 22, 2018 – January 24, 2018

For the Islanders Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET on Monday, January 22nd through 10:00AM ET Wednesday, January 24, 2018 by being the 11th caller at

1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to two (2) winners will be selected and upon verification, winners will receive two (2) tickets to see the Islanders take on the Florida Panthers on January 30th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of NY Islanders, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

1964…THE TRIBUTE Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 22, 2018 – January 26, 2018

For the 1964…The Tribute Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET on Monday, January 22nd through 10:00AM ET Friday, January 26, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see 1964…The Tribute on February 17th at Carnegie Hall in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $60.00. Tickets courtesy of Strut Productions, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

1964…THE TRIBUTE Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 22, 2018 – February 11, 2018

For the 1964…The Tribute Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Wednesday, January 22, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, February 11, 2018. Three (3) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 12, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see 1964…The Tribute on February 17th at Carnegie Hall in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $60.00. Tickets courtesy of Strut Productions, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Song of the Day Cash Giveaway – OnAir

January 16, 2018 – March 23, 2018

For the CBS-FM Song of the Day Cash Giveaway, listen to the station weekdays at approximately 7:10AM ET for the announcement of the name of Song of the Day. A different Song will be announce each weekday. Enter weekdays between 7:00AM ET on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 and 8:00PM ET on Friday, March 23, 2018 by being the 101stcaller to get through to the station contest line at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the Song for that day played in its entirety. Up to seventy-five (75) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive one-thousand dollars ($1,000) to be awarded in the form of a corporate check issued in the name of the winner. Value of prize is $1,000.00.

Checks will be mailed approximately twelve (12) weeks after station receives all required paperwork back from the winner(s). Prize courtesy of WCBS-FM. WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

BON JOVI at PRUDENTIAL/ MSG Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 13, 2018 – February 4, 2018

For the Bon Jovi Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Saturday, January 13, 2018 and 11:59PM on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 5, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) to see Bon Jovi on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

BON JOVI at PRUDENTIAL/ MSG Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 16, 2018 – January 19, 2018

For the Bon Jovi Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 7:00AM ET on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 and 7:00PM ET on Friday, January 19, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to twenty (20) winners will be selected and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey; five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey; five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY and five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

JETS HOUSE Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 16, 2018 – January 19, 2018

For the Jets House Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET and 10:00AM ET from Tuesday, January 16, 2018 through Friday, January 19, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to attend Jets House on Sunday, January 28th at SPiN New York City in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $240.00. Tickets courtesy of NY Jets, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

YANKEES Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 16, 2018 – January 19, 2018

For the Yankees Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET and 10:00AM ET from Tuesday, January 16, 2018 through Friday, January 19, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see the Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles on April 8th at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $60.00. Tickets courtesy of NY Yankees, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

YANKEES Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 8, 2018 – January 12, 2018

For the Yankees Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET and 10:00AM ET from Monday, January 8, 2018 through Friday, January 12, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to three (3) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see the Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles on April 5th at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $60.00. Tickets courtesy of NY Yankees, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

STEELY DAN/THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 9, 2018

For the Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers Ticket Giveaway, enter Tuesday, January 9, 2018 between 9:00AM ET and 11:00PM ET by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to fourteen (14) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers on Friday, July 6th at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

STEELY DAN/THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 10, 2018 – January 28, 2018

For the Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, January 28, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, January 29, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers on Friday, July 6th at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

The Night Before National Flyaway Contest

January 8, 2018 – January 12, 2018

Click here for contest rules

12 STRONG ADVANCED SCREENING Passes Giveaway – On Air

January 8, 2018 – January 12, 2018

For the 12 Strong Advanced Screening Passes Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET and 10:00AM ET from Monday, January 8, 2018 through Friday, January 12, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive a pair of passes to attend the advanced screening of 12 Strong on Wednesday, January 17th in New York, NY. Approximate Value of passes are $20.00. Passes courtesy of Allied Media, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

STOP & SHOP GIFT CARD Giveaway – OnAir

January 8, 2018 – January 12, 2018

For the Stop & Shop Gift Card Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET and 10:00AM ET from Monday, January 8, 2018 through Friday, January 12, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive a one-hundred dollar ($100) gift card to Stop & Shop. Value of gift card is $100.00. Gift Card courtesy of Stop & Shop, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Jackson Browne at Beacon Theatre – OnAir

January 2, 2018 – January 12, 2018

For the Jackson Browne Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 6:00AM ET and 10:00AM ET from Tuesday, January 2, 2018 through Friday, January 12, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Jackson Browne on May 17, 2018 at Beacon Theatre in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

NY BOAT SHOW AT JAVITS Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 2, 2018 – January 21, 2018

For the New York Boat Show Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Tuesday January 2, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, January 21, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Tuesday, January 22, 2018 and upon verification, will receive Four (4) tickets to the New York Boat Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, NY happening January 24th through January 28th, 2018. Approximate value of tickets $52.00. Tickets courtesy of National Marine Manufacturers. Otherwise, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

NY BOAT SHOW AT JAVITS Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 2, 2018 – January 5, 2018

For the New York Boat Show Ticket Giveaway, enter between 7:00PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 and 11:00PM on Friday, January 5, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive Four (4) tickets to the New York Boat Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, NY happening January 24th through January 28th, 2018. Approximate value of tickets $52.00. Tickets courtesy of National Marine Manufacturers, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

U2 AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN Ticket Giveaway

January 4, 2018

For the U2 Ticket Giveaway, enter between 9:00AM ET and 8:00PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive Two (2) tickets to see U2 in concert on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Approximate value of tickets $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

JEFF LYNNE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

December 11, 2017 – January 14, 2018

For the Jeff Lynne Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday December 11, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, January 14, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 and upon verification, will receive Two (2) tickets to see Jeff Lynne in concert on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Approximate value of tickets $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

JEFF LYNNE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN Ticket Giveaway

January 1, 2017 – January 5, 2018

For the Jeff Lynne Ticket Giveaway, enter between 9:00AM ET on Tuesday, December 2, 2018 and 9:00PM on Friday, January 5, 2018 by being the 11th caller at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive Two (2) tickets to see Jeff Lynne in concert on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Approximate value of tickets $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FOREIGNER AT PNC BANK ARTS CENTER

December 11, 2017 – January 14, 2018

For the Foreigner Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday December 11, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, January 14, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 and upon verification, will receive Two (2) tickets to see Foreigner in concert on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

THE TEMPTATIONS & THE FOUR TOPS AT NYCB THEATRE AT WESTBURY

December 11, 2017 – January 7, 2018

For the Temptations & the Four Tops Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday December 11, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, January 8, 2018 and upon verification, will receive Two (2) tickets to see The Temptations & the Four Tops in concert on Friday, March 9, 2018 at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, Long Island. Approximate value of tickets $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO ESCAPE

November 27, 2017 – December 10, 2017

For the Universal Orlando Escape Promotion, enter online between 6:00AM ET on Monday, November 27, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2017. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, December 11, 2017 and upon verification and will receive a trip for two (2) people (winner and one (1) guest) from New York City to Orlando, Florida and includes: (i) round trip coach class airfare for two (2) from a major New York City airport (as determined solely by Universal Orlando) to Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida; (ii) hotel accommodations for three (3) nights (one (1) room, standard-double occupancy, room and tax only) at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort (or at another on-site hotel as determined by Universal Orlando in their sole discretion); (iii) Non-exclusive ground transportation to and from airport in Orlando and hotel in Orlando, FL; (iv) Two (2) 3-Park 3-Day Park-to-Park theme park tickets for admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park for winner and up to one (1) guest; and (v) admission to one (1) Blue Man Group Show (exact date and time to be determined by Universal Orlando in their sole discretion) for winner and up to one (1) guest. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Prize is $2,174.27. Full Contest rules are available by CLICKING HERE.

DOWNSIZING ADVANCED SCREENING & OMAHA STEAK Giveaway

December 12, 2017 – December 17, 2017

For the DOWNSIZING ADVANCED SCREENING & OMAHA STEAK giveaway enter online between 12:00AM ET on Tuesday December 12, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2017. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, December 18, 2017 and upon verification, will receive Two (2) passes to the Advanced Screening of Downsizing on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at a Manhattan Theater and Omaha Steak, with an approximate value of $45.00. Otherwise, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

SIX FLAGS HOLIDAY IN THE PARK

December 19, 2017 – December 25, 2017

For the SIX FLAGS HOLIDAY IN THE PARK contest, enter online between 12:00AM ET on December 19, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on December 25, 2017. Up to one (1) winner will be selected on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 to receive four (4) tickets to Six Flags Holiday in the Park. Tickets are good through January 1, 2018 and the approximate retail value of the prize is $160.00. Otherwise, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MODELL’S GIFT CARD

December 18, 2017 – December 22, 2017

For the MODELL’S GIFT CARD contest, enter online between 12:00AM ET on December 18, 2017 and 11:59AM ET on December 22, 2017. Up to one (1) winner will be selected on Friday, December 22, 2017 to receive one (1) $250.00 gift card to Modell’s Sporting Goods. The approximate retail value of the prize is $250.00. Otherwise, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FATHER FIGURES ADVANCED SCREENING TICKETS

December 7, 2017 – December 17, 2017

For the FATHER FIGURES ADVANCED SCREENING Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Thursday December 7, 2017 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2017. Ten (10) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, December 18, 2017 and upon verification, will receive Two (2) passes to the Advanced Screening of Father Figures on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at a Manhattan Theater, with an approximate value of $20.00 per prize. Otherwise, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.