Dead & Company are hitting the road in 2018 for an extensive tour this summer. The 24-concert tour begins on May 30 in Mansfield, MA and runs through July.

Dead & Company will perform two sets of music each night. Each set will draw from the Grateful Dead’s lengthy catalog of songs. Tickets for the tour go on sale January 26 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. Complete tour dates below.

Dead & Company formed in 2015 when the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir joined forces with musician John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

See the band’s full tour itinerary below.

5/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/1 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

6/2 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

6/4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/6 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/8 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

6/9 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/11 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/13 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

6/15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

6/16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

6/19 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/22 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

6/23 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

6/29 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

6/30 – Eugene, OR @ Autzen Stadium

7/2 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

7/3 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

7/6 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

7/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

7/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

7/13 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

7/14 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

