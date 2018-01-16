Photo: ZUMA Wire / USA Today / Press Association / Anthony Behar / Sipa

By Maura O’Malley

The Recording Academy has announced its list of inductees into the 2018 GRAMMY Hall of Fame. 25 new recordings will be added—bringing the Hall’s display up to a total of 1,063 recordings—including a mix of both songs and albums that are at least 25 years old and have contributed “qualitative or historical significance.”

The list includes recordings by an array of artists, including Jimi Hendrix, Aerosmith, Public Enemy, Johnny Cash, Nirvana, Whitney Houston, Billie Holiday, Queen, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and more.

In a press release, Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, elaborated on this year’s inductees, saying, “Iconic and inspiring, these recordings are an integral part of our musical, social, and cultural history, and we are proud to have added them to our growing catalog.”

See a full list of the 2018 inductees below:

Band of Gypsys – Jimi Hendrix (1970)

“Bring it on Home to Me” – Sam Cooke (1962)

The Chronic – Dr. Dre (1992)

“Dream On” – Aerosmith (1973)

“Fight The Power” – Public Enemy (1989)

“Flash Light” – Parliament (1978)

“Grazing in the Grass” – Hugh Masekela (1968)

Heart Like A Wheel – Linda Ronstadt (1974)

“I Can’t Help Myself” – Four Tops (1965)

“I Heard It Through The Grapevine” – Gladys Knight & The Pips (1967)

“(I Love You) for Sentimental Reasons” – The King Cole Trio (1946)

“I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston (1992)

Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison – Johnny Cash (1968)

“Mary Had a Little Lamb” – Thomas Alva Edison (1878)

“Me and Mrs. Jones” Billy Paul (1972)

“Moon River” Andy Williams (1962)

“My Man” – Billie Holiday (1937)

Nevermind – Nirvana (1991)

A Night At The Opera – Queen (1975)

“Paint It Black” The Rolling Stones (1966)

“Savoy Blues” Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five (1927)

“A Song For You” Leon Russell (1970)

“Space Oddity” – David Bowie (1969)

“That’s All Right” Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup (1949)

Tubular Bells – Mike Oldfield (1973)

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.