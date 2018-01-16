WIN On CBS-FM: Song of the Day | Bon Jovi in Concert | Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers | More »

Listen to Scott Shannon and the Big Show weekday mornings at 7:10 to find out the $1000 Song of the Day.

When you hear the Song Of The Day played in its entirety, just be the 101st caller to get through at 800-367-1101 for your chance to win $1000!  The song could play 1, 2 or 3 times each weekday

This Week’s Songs:

Tuesday, 1/16 | Journey-Don’t Stop Believin’

Wednesday, 1/17 | Aerosmith-I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing

Thursday, 1/18 | Eagles-Hotel California

Friday, 1/19 | Madonna-Like A Prayer

 

Song of the Day Cash Giveaway – OnAir 

January 16, 2018 – March 23, 2018
For the CBS-FM Song of the Day Cash Giveaway, listen to the station weekdays at approximately 7:10AM ET for the announcement of the name of Song of the Day.  A different Song will be announce each weekday.  Enter weekdays between 7:00AM ET on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 and 8:00PM ET on Friday, March 23, 2018 by being the 101st caller to get through to the station contest line at 1-800-367-1101 when you hear the Song for that day played in its entirety.  Up to seventy-five (75) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive one-thousand dollars ($1,000) to be awarded in the form of a corporate check issued in the name of the winner.  Value of prize is $1,000.00.

Checks will be mailed approximately twelve (12) weeks after station receives all required paperwork back from the winner(s).  Prize courtesy of WCBS-FM.  WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

 

