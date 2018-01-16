Big Show celebrity reporter and man on the street Brad Blanks had the best weekend ever!
He paid a visit to his friends in northern Minnesota to do their annual polar plunge in a frozen lake… with the temperature sitting at -10 degrees! The very next day he found himself on the field at one of the greatest football games in recent memory.
Listen to his story above and check out his social media posts below! Plus we remember Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries and much more.
What a time I had in the great state of Minnesota. I even got a kiss from one of the ladies from the town of Hackensack. Tremendous folks in that joint. I ice fished, polar plunged in minus 10 degrees and saw the Minneapolis Miracle. Back to NYC and hopefully I get a kiss as good as this from my wife. #bringithome #vikings #sleddog #sleddogs #minnesota #minnesotavikings #minneapolismiracle #diggs #dog #dogsofinstagram #dogs #dogsofinsta #skol #skolvikings
I got told by everyone in this wonderful town of Hackensack Minnesota that I was crazy for doing their polar plunge. The locals told me that body parts would stop working, that I might have a heart attack, that I might pass out, that I might get tremors and they continued to tell me what drastic post-plunge ailment I would suffer. It was minus 10 degrees and I was scared. As you can see I did it and all my bodily functions are fine…. so far. The live video is on my Facebook page… link in bio above! I actually did it twice with a polar bear and a penguin. #polarplunge #minnesota #frozen #freezing #hackensack #shrinkage
—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM