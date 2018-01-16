WIN On CBS-FM: Song of the Day | Bon Jovi in Concert | Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers | More »

Big Show celebrity reporter and man on the street Brad Blanks had the best weekend ever!

He paid a visit to his friends in northern Minnesota to do their annual polar plunge in a frozen lake… with the temperature sitting at -10 degrees! The very next day he found himself on the field at one of the greatest football games in recent memory.

Listen to his story above and check out his social media posts below! Plus we remember Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries and much more.

