Big Show celebrity reporter and man on the street Brad Blanks had the best weekend ever!

He paid a visit to his friends in northern Minnesota to do their annual polar plunge in a frozen lake… with the temperature sitting at -10 degrees! The very next day he found himself on the field at one of the greatest football games in recent memory.

Listen to his story above and check out his social media posts below! Plus we remember Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries and much more.

Diggs getting interviewed comes on the TV in the @CityWorksMPLS bar in downtown Minneapolis. The DJ turns the music off, pumps up the volume on the interview and the #skol erupts….. #Diggs #minneapolismiracle #Vikings #nfl #nflplayoffs pic.twitter.com/SATY0ZaDTN — Brad Blanks (@bradblanks) January 15, 2018

This group @WalkOffTheEarth are singing the half time here at @usbankstadium for #vikings #saints. All I can see is a game of twister wrapped around a guitar and a girls blonde hair popping up in the middle. Although they need 5 folks to play one guitar they are pretty good pic.twitter.com/9NBACM8lpg — Brad Blanks (@bradblanks) January 14, 2018

Vikings on fire pic.twitter.com/vvZwigxcoj — Brad Blanks (@bradblanks) January 14, 2018

I just did an epic polar plunge. Checkout https://t.co/Xo7KbZuk0b to see the live video. Here is the hole I jumped in..:: pic.twitter.com/HwjxUl9a9r — Brad Blanks (@bradblanks) January 13, 2018

I’m in north Minnesota watching these fellas cut a big hole to do a plunge tomorrow. I’m going to push myself for this huge shrinkage moment #frozen #minus19 pic.twitter.com/YhBUpEMkf0 — Brad Blanks (@bradblanks) January 12, 2018

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM