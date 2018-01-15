WIN On CBS-FM: Song of the Day | Bon Jovi in Concert | Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers | More »
Filed Under:dolores o'riordan, The Cranberries
Photo: Elena Di Vincenzo / Pacific Press / SIPA/ USA Today

Dolores O’Riordan, the frontwoman for the Cranberries, passed away today (January 15) in London. She was 46.

Her death was confirmed in an official statement on the band’s Facebook page, “Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time”

Musicians Pay Tribute to Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan

It continued, “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

No cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The band released their debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? in 1993. They are known for hits including “Linger” and “Zombie.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live