Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers, The Summer of Living Dangerously Tour on Friday, July 6th at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.

To purchase tickets go to LiveNation.com.

 

STEELY DAN/THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Ticket Giveaway
January 10, 2018 – January 28, 2018
For the Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, January 28, 2018.  One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, January 29, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers on Friday, July 6th at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.  Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

