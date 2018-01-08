One of our favorite guests makes his return to the big show studio today!

’80s icon Rick Springfield has a brand new album coming out January 26th called “The Snake King” and the new single “Little Demon” is rockin’!

We talk about that, the chances of Dr. Noah Drake returning to General Hospital, his love of cruise ships and so much more! Listen to the full interview above!

LOOK: Sue Aller had to try to do her traffic report with the good doctor sitting right beside her — and we’re not even sure she gave info about the right city!

Sue’s under pressure, she’s gotta do the traffic while her idol @rickspringfield watches on! pic.twitter.com/umGa4caM7d — Scott Shannon (@ScottShannonDJ) January 8, 2018

–Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM