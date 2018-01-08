WIN On CBS-FM: Foreigner | Jeff Lynne's E.L.O. LIVE | Temptations & Four TopsMore »
Filed Under:Rick Springfield, Scott Shannon interviews

One of our favorite guests makes his return to the big show studio today!

’80s icon Rick Springfield has a brand new album coming out January 26th called “The Snake King” and the new single “Little Demon” is rockin’!

We talk about that, the chances of Dr. Noah Drake returning to General Hospital, his love of cruise ships and so much more! Listen to the full interview above!

LOOK: Sue Aller had to try to do her traffic report with the good doctor sitting right beside her — and we’re not even sure she gave info about the right city!

Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.
Radio.com app

Listen Live