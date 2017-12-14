Photo: JC Olivera / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

During an event to promote his new Netflix film Bright, Will Smith gave his two cents on the contemporary Amercian life… and where it’s heading. He called the current atmosphere a “purge” and predicted that things will be “a f—ing mess” in the future (via IndieWire).

“This is the cleanse, this is what happens,” Smith said. “This is the natural reaction to the amount of light that came into the world when Barack Obama was the president. We had to expect that [the pendulum] was going to go the other way. As a cleanse — this is the darkness before the dawn.”

Smith got even more philosophical as he foretold major shifts in civilization.

“I feel very, very strongly that we are shifting into what the next age of humanity is going to be right now,” he said. “It’s just the s— has to get stirred up, in a way. We’re seeing it all.”

Nevertheless, the GRAMMY winner and Oscar nominee ended on a semi-hopeful note.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see how humanity reacts to it, and it’s going to be a f—ing mess. It’s going to be a mess, but it’s the mess in the cleanup. It’s the mess and the purge before that new, real light shows up.”