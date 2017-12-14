Photo: Joseph Llanes

By Hayden Wright

Earlier this year, the prospect of a Bon Jovi reunion (including Richie Sambora) hinged on whether the band would be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Now that their induction is official, Sambora is ready to talk about rejoining his former bandmates onstage. It’s been several years since a rift in Bon Jovi saw Sambora depart for other projects. Now that the band is getting lifetime achievement honors, he’s looking forward to the momentous occasion.

Sambora says he doesn’t know which three songs the band will play: “No idea. As I said, I haven’t talked to anybody,” he told Rolling Stone. “I’m sure these conversations will happen. Personally, I’m cool. I’m easy. I’m happy to be there. I’m not worried about what’s going to go on, really. I’m just going to say, ‘Thanks a bunch.’ Honestly, I’m glad I get to do what I do for a living. That’s some crazy s—. Let’s face it.”

Related: Richie Sambora Open to Bon Jovi Reunion for Rock Hall Induction

With regards to recent conversations with Jon Bon Jovi, Sambora says, “It’s been a couple of years. There’s been some texts back and forth. There ain’t no malice or anything like that.”

Meanwhile, Sambora’s optimistic that former bassist Alec John Such will join the party on Bon Jovi’s big night.

“He was my roommate, man,” Richie said. “He was my guy. We lost contact with him a little while ago. He was always a ghost, man. He was always one of those cats that was a mystery. That was his trip and he held that mystique very, very well. He was the Keith Richards of our band. He’s a cool, straight-up individual and I hope we get ahold of him somehow.”

Sambora added that late arrival Hugh McDonald (who began playing with Bon Jovi after Such’s departure in 1994 and was installed as an official member last year) should also be included in the official induction.

Read the full article here.

The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland Saturday, April 14, and will air on HBO in the spring.