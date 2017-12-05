Blythedale 2017: December 15th ft. Jason Mraz, Rob Thomas, Sal Valentinetti, Jax & More!

WCBS-FM and Shannon in the Morning proudly present the final ‘Big Show’ of the year, live from Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, New York on Friday morning, December 15th from 6-10AM!

Listen for performances and interviews with Rob Thomas, Jason Mraz, Billy Joel’s sax man Mark Rivera, America’s Got Talent finalist Sal Valentinetti, Jax from American Idol, Jewish acapella group Six13 and of course, Tim McLoone’s Holiday Express!

PLUS, the always amazing Rock N’ Roll charity auction featuring some amazing items!

Click for the FULL AUCTION LIST »

It’s the Christmas party for the kids at Blythedale… on WCBS-FM!

