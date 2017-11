Victoria’s Secret veteran supermodel Elsa Hosk stopped by the big show this morning to talk about the big fashion show that airs tonight (Tuesday, November 28th) at 10pm on CBS!

Elsa’s a seven-time Angel who’s wearing the Swarovski crystals on stage this year! She also told us about her days as a pro basketball player in Sweden before becoming a big-time model!

Listen to the full interview above and be sure to tune into CBS for the full show!

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM