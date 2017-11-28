Johnny Cash’s Childhood Home Considered for National Register of Historic Places

By Scott T. Sterling

The boyhood home of music legend Johnny Cash is being considered as a nominee for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program’s review board will meet this Wednesday (Nov. 29) to consider 14 state properties for nomination to the list of the nation’s historic places, including the Cash home (via NY Daily News).

Related: Johnny Cash Bike Trail Christened in Folsom California



Cash’s childhood residence was built in 1934 in northeastern Arkansas city of Dyess, just 30 miles northwest of Memphis, Tenn.

The home and 40 acres of adjacent farmland was given to the Cash family as part of a federal government economic recovery program during the Great Depression.

“They go through a rigorous internal determination of eligibility before going to the (Arkansas) board, so if a nomination makes it through both of those processes, it’s definitely a property that should be listed,” explained Preservation Program spokesman Mark Christ.

“The house retains much of its original 1930s vernacular/Colonial Revival design,” the nomination form says. “The property retains the feeling of a farmhouse from the 1930s-era Dyess Colony.”

The home, which is under the control of Arkansas State University, only qualified for the nomination after a 2014 restoration project that brought it back to its 1934 appearance, according to director of ASU’s Heritage Sites, Ruth Hawkins.

Previous owners who purchased the home from the Cash family in 1954 installed paneling, wallpaper and modern tile flooring, all of which had to be torn out. Thankfully, most of the original material was still intact.