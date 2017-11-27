You Could Win a Trip To Universal Orlando Resort™

Listen weekday mornings at 7:10 for Scott Shannon to announce the “song-of-the-day”. When you hear it played back in its entirety, be the 101st caller and you’ll win a 4-day 3-night vacation for two to Universal Orlando Resort… Home of three amazing theme parks. Stay on-site at Loews’ Sapphire Falls Resort.

Take your vacation to the next level at Universal Orlando Resort’s three amazing theme parks! Immerse yourself in the next generation of blockbuster entertainment at Universal Studios Florida™. Journey through the legendary worlds of incredible heroes at Universal’s Islands of Adventure™. Enjoy the thrills and relaxation of a tropical paradise like no other at the all-new Universal’s Volcano Bay™ water theme park (now open!). With three exciting theme parks, five spectacular on-site hotels offering a range of accommodations, and the dining and entertainment of Universal CityWalk™, it’s days and nights of endless fun for every member of the family. Vacation beyond anything you’ve experienced before at Universal Orlando Resort!

You could win a 3-night trip for two to experience it all for yourself, including:

• Round trip airfare to Orlando, Florida

• Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando

• Accommodations on-site at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

• Admission to both Universal Studios Florida ™ and Universal’s Islands of Adventure™ theme parks, plus the new Universal’s Volcano Bay™ water theme park

•Tickets to Blue Man Group at Universal Orlando Resort™

For more information on Universal Orlando Resort and for great deals on vacation packages, visit www.universalorlando.com

© 2017 BMP. Sapphire Falls Resort TM & © 2017 UCF Hotel Venture III. All Rights Reserved. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2017 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

Contest rules