Comedian Bob Saget Goes ‘Zero To Sixty’ In New Stand-Up Special

Our friend Bob Saget stopped by this morning to talk about his new stand-up special just released called Zero to Sixty that’s available on “multiple platforms” (you’ll get that when you listen to the interview!).

He also talked about his engagement to the beautiful Kelly Rizzo (he did it while watching a popular Netflix show!), being engaged at the same time as his best bud John Stamos, the real “Full House” life he’s living now and much more!

Check out some video of the ridiculously funny @bobsaget in studio with @ScottShannonCBS this morning! His new special #ZeroToSixty is out now on “multiple platforms” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9lV4Anwxek — Louis Pulice (@louie3020) November 16, 2017

–Louis Pulice/Shannon in the Morning